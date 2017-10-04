ArtPrize finalist displays patterns of city life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the ArtPrize Nine entries that the public picked for the Final 20 is a stylized interpretation of life in a big city.
“Making it in the Final (20) has made me so happy,” artist Yuge Zhou told 24 Hour News 8 in a Skype interview Wednesday.
Her piece Midtown Flutter is a finalist in the Time-Based category. Watching the piece, you’ll see images of buildings and passersby in midtown Manhattan stitched together, the scenes edited to have rhythm and flow.
“I grew up in Beijing, which was a huge city. I feel like I have a connection to big cities,” Zhou, who’s now based in Chicago, explained. “Midtown Flutter is this moment when we encounter someone, they come into our life and leave in an instant. And we really experience that in big cities. This piece is fully about what we encounter in our city life.”
You can check out Midtown Flutter at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.
>>PDF MAP: ArtPrize Final 20 entries
Voting for ArtPrize Nine closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, and the winners will be announced in the Awards Ceremony on Friday evening. You can watch that live on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.
