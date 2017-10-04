ArtPrize finalist offers panoramic view of GR landmark





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A piece of pottery providing a unique view of a Grand Rapids landmark has made it into ArtPrize Nine’s Final 20.

“Early January on the Pearl Street Bridge is a panoramic view of the Pearl Street Bridge and it’s from standing on the bridge looking in all directions. So as you spin the pot, you see what you would see if you were turning in a circle on the bridge,” explained artist Melodee Jackson.

Jackson, who grew up in Kenya to missionary parents, credits God for helping her put her panoramic skills to good use.

“I prayed to God and pursed that and the lord opened up opportunities for me to figure out how to do that,” she said.

Jackson now lives in Zeeland, after moving to West Michigan to attend Hope College. She told 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday she wanted to her entry to focus on an influential place for people.

“Because it’s for Grand Rapids for ArtPrize, I wanted it to be of Grand Rapids,” she added.

Early January on the Pearl Street Bridge is on display at DeVos Place through ArtPrize.

Find out who will win the top honor Friday at 7:30 p.m. during the ArtPrize Awards show on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

