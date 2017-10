GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A car slammed through one of the walls of a Grand Haven business Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Peace at Home Caregivers in a strip mall off Robbins Road west of US-31.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says a 68-year-old Grand Haven Township woman was behind the wheel of the car. She was apparently trying to park when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

Neither she nor anyone in the business were injured.

The scene where a car crashed into Peace at Home Caregivers off Robbins Road in Grand Haven on Oct. 4, 2017.

