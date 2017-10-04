GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Touching up a room or giving it a whole new look? DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen of Greater Grand Rapids has everything you want to remodel your home – design, functionality and a higher level of professionalism. Plus, the convenience of finding it all in one place.

It’s their job, but they never forget that it’s your home.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

DreamMaker has a new owner, named Bob Swift. Bob has spent 35 years working with a local retailer in buying/ selling, 5 years working in the business selling products, and has a passion for home remodeling.

Him, his wife Becky, and their daughter Corinne and husband Justin are excited to serve the local community with this new adventure.

DreamMaker has been remodeling homes in Greater Grand Rapids for 14 years – a design to build company. They also offer a 4 year warranty of their work!

72% of their current business is from previous clients and referrals – their clients love working with them and enjoy their experience. This speaks to their trust and workmanship.

