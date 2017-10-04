Driver charged in Grand Rapids crash that killed dog walker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is facing felony charges after an alleged alcohol-fueled crash that killed a Grand Rapids woman walking dogs with her husband.

Kristina Joyce Ryl, 34, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury in connection to the Aug. 23 crash that killed 75-year-old Joy Gillette and one of her dogs.

Authorities say Ryl lost control on the curve where Twin Lake Drive turns into Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids, hitting the couple before veering into a ravine.

Gillette was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, according to authorities; her 77-year-old husband was seriously injured in the crash.

Police say the couple’s second dog returned home on its own.

Ryl turned herself in on Sept. 28, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. She is currently free on $25,000 bond.

Ryl is expected back in court Oct. 17.

