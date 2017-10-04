Frederik Meijer Gardens breaks ground on $115M expansion





GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A gardens and sculpture park in western Michigan has announced the groundbreaking of a $115 million expansion project.

A statement from Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park says the first phase of the expansion began in September. The Grand Rapids attraction has hired New York-based Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects for the project.

It includes a new welcome center, rooftop sculpture garden and picnic pavilion. Officials say the new areas will allow the attraction to increase educational offerings, expand annual horticulture exhibitions, host more events and create additional space.

Meijer President David Hooker says funding for the project came from gifts and pledges through the attraction’s capital campaign titled “Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love.”

Officials of the attraction say over 750,000 people visit Meijer Gardens each year.

>>Photos: Frederik Meijer Gardens expansion plans

