Furnace maintenance now could save you big bucks later

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – At Pro-Tech, they’re not just taking care of your home or business — they’re taking care of the people around you that matter most. Pro-tech offers exceptional service in everything from air conditioning and heat services, to water heaters and furnace services.

Pro-Tech promises increased energy efficiency in their services, as well as extended equipment lifespan, improved air quality, and lower costly repairs.

Pro-Tech also offers an exceptional maintenance agreement, which includes:

Complete factory precision tune-up

Professional cleaning semi-annually for heating and/or air conditioning equipment

Transferable agreement

24 hour priority emergency service

Discount on parts, labor and diagnostics

Priority customer service

Lastly, Pro-Tech is offering a furnace check up special for only $79! This offer is only available through the end of October.

If you would like to find out more information on this great offer, call 616.453.5000, or visit www.protechgr.com.

