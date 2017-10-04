Furnace maintenance now could save you big bucks later

eightWest staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – At Pro-Tech, they’re not just taking care of your home or business — they’re taking care of the people around you that matter most. Pro-tech offers exceptional service in everything from air conditioning and heat services, to water heaters and furnace services.

Pro-Tech promises increased energy efficiency in their services, as well as extended equipment lifespan, improved air quality, and lower costly repairs.

Pro-Tech also offers an exceptional maintenance agreement, which includes:

  • Complete factory precision tune-up
  • Professional cleaning semi-annually for heating and/or air conditioning equipment
  • Transferable agreement
  • 24 hour priority emergency service
  • Discount on parts, labor and diagnostics
  • Priority customer service

Lastly, Pro-Tech is offering a furnace check up special for only $79! This offer is only available through the end of October.

If you would like to find out more information on this great offer, call 616.453.5000, or visit www.protechgr.com. 