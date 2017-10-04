Girl, 10, warns family of early morning house fire

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a family was able to escape an early morning house fire Wednesday thanks to a 10-year-old girl.

Comstock Township fire officials told 24 Hour News 8 that the fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the house in the 50 block of School Street, near Kalamazoo.

The girl was able to warn her family of the fire, allowing them all to escape without injuries, according to authorities.

There was minimal damage to the house, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. At this time, authorities don’t believe it was suspicious.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

