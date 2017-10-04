GRPS sees dip in attendance for Count Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools experienced a slight drop in the number of students in attendance during Count Day this year.

GRPS spokesperson John Helmholdt said numbers were down 115 students from last year.

He said the two main factors are immigration related issues and a lack of affordable housing.

Helmholdt said the largest decrease was predominantly in Hispanic and Latino schools.

Count Day is a factor in how much money a district receives from the state. Over the years, the district has tried multiple tactics to get students to come to school on Count Days, mostly with limited success.

