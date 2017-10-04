Honor our Vets and Support Operation Honor Guard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our veterans served us and we have to honor them. They lived a life of service, dedication and sacrifice. The least we could do is properly honor them at their funeral.

Honor Guards exists to attend and pay proper tribute to a fallen veteran. However, these groups are volunteers and they lack the appropriate funding to give the farewell other vets deserve.

Unfortunately, military funerals are not funded by the military. That’s why the community needs to step in and help support these Honor Guard volunteers and our veterans.

Support local Honor Guards and Operation Honor Guard by donating at any Huntington Bank location or on the Day of Giving October 11th at these locations:

Graceland Memorial Park & Mausoleum

4341 Cascade Rd. SE

​Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Restlawn Memorial Gardens

994 Paw Paw Drive

​Holland, MI 49423

The average age of a Honor Guard volunteer is 75 years old, and many of these volunteers pay out of pocket for their uniforms and gear. An average Honor Guard spends $800 on their uniform.

Huntington Bank is proud to support our veterans by partnering with Operation Honor Guard.

Get involved and support our veterans and Operation Honor Guard today!

