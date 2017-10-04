Kalamazoo man seeks assault rifle, gets federal prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is going to federal prison after authorities say he tried to exchange two pistols for an assault rifle.

Mosa Jamal Almahdi, 26, was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms, according to a Wednesday news release from acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.

Authorities say four hours after meeting his state probation officer who warned him he couldn’t have firearms, Almahdi left his Kalamazoo home to trade two semiautomatic pistols for an AK-47 assault rifle. He was arrested en route to the exchange, according to the attorney’s office.

Almahdi was previously sentenced for carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon in Kalamazoo in connection to an earlier incident. His new sentence will run consecutively, the U.S. attorney said.

As part of his latest punishment, Almahdi will be under supervision for three years when he’s released. He must also pay a fine of $15,000.

