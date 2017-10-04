Matt Ford picked for Griffins captain





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When the Detroit Red Wings opted not to bring Nathan Paetsch back to the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, it meant head coach Todd Nelson would need to find a new man to wear the captain’s C on his jersey. He didn’t have to think about his decision for very long.

Veteran Matt Ford got the job.

“I’ve probably had to put my work boots on every day to play at this level, so in a way I kind of lead by example. I put in the work on and off the ice,” Ford, a right wing, said.

Ben Street, Brian Lashoff and Eric Tangradi were named associated captains.

“I wanted a guy that was going to be here the whole time, meaning there could be a possibility Brian Lashoff and Ben Street get recalled to Detroit, so if that happens, at least I still have my captain here,” Nelson said. “But all three guys are worthy candidates. They’re all wearing a letter. Matt brings something to the table. He’s vocal on the bench, he echoes what the coaching staff has to say and he’s really good with the young guys.”

The Griffins, who won the Calder Cup last season, will raise their championship banner Friday before their season opener at Van Andel Arena versus the Manitoba Moose.

—–

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

