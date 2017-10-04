Much-need wet weather moves into W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sprinklers that have been working overtime this summer could soon get a break.
Few rain drops have fallen in central and southern lower Michigan since mid-summer. There have been few significant single rainfall events this summer.
The last rainy day was 25 days ago on Sept. 7 when Grand Rapids received more than a quarter-inch of rain. Then on Aug. 17, a whopping 48 days ago, was the last time Grand Rapids got a half-inch of rain.
It has been more than 100 days since West Michigan was soaked with more than an inch of rain on June 17, before the summer solstice.
>>Chart: Grand Rapids rainfall deficit
This is rather unusual since a large portion of Michigan’s warm season rainfall comes from thunderstorms which typically yield heavier rainfall. The lack of rain has led to abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.
>>Map: West Michigan drought tracker
This will be the first time in a long time that it appears a wetter weather pattern will settle in across the area. The latest forecast models show West Michigan will likely receive above average rainfall in the coming weeks.
>>Chart: Forecast model rainfall
If West Michigan does receive much-needed rainfall, hopefully it will translate to more golds, reds and orange to the so far lackluster fall colors.
—-
Inside woodtv.com: