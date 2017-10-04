Much-need wet weather moves into W. MI





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sprinklers that have been working overtime this summer could soon get a break.

Few rain drops have fallen in central and southern lower Michigan since mid-summer. There have been few significant single rainfall events this summer.

The last rainy day was 25 days ago on Sept. 7 when Grand Rapids received more than a quarter-inch of rain. Then on Aug. 17, a whopping 48 days ago, was the last time Grand Rapids got a half-inch of rain.

It has been more than 100 days since West Michigan was soaked with more than an inch of rain on June 17, before the summer solstice.

This is rather unusual since a large portion of Michigan’s warm season rainfall comes from thunderstorms which typically yield heavier rainfall. The lack of rain has led to abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

This will be the first time in a long time that it appears a wetter weather pattern will settle in across the area. The latest forecast models show West Michigan will likely receive above average rainfall in the coming weeks.

Seven day model rainfall European ensemble model 7 day rainfall forecast

If West Michigan does receive much-needed rainfall, hopefully it will translate to more golds, reds and orange to the so far lackluster fall colors.

