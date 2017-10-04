Plea deal in case of teen hit, dragged 75 feet

Related Coverage Teen girl hit by car, dragged 75 feet after fight

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver who fit a fellow teen with her car following a fight at a Holland-area apartment complex in may has entered into a plea deal.

On Tuesday, one day before she was scheduled to stand trial, Marie Sims pleaded no contest to reckless driving causing serious impairment.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, a count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder was dismissed.

In May, Sims, then 17, struck 16-year-old Kalina Sin with her car at the Whispering Pines apartment complex off 136th Avenue in Holland Township. Sin was dragged some 75 feet by the vehicle and was seriously injured. Sims was arrested a short time later at a party about two miles away.

Sims is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3.

