Questions about farm’s crops after bankruptcy

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The ripple effect from financial problems at Ottawa County farming giant Boersen Farms continues.

Boersen Farms near Zeeland filed for bankruptcy in the wake of claims the farm owes some $150 million to various interests.

There’s also concern about if and when the farm’s crops can be harvested. It’s not quite an emergency, but Michigan Farm Bureau officials say the clock is ticking on those crops.

“Our farmers are pretty much in the throes of soybean harvest across the state,” Kate Thiel, a field crop specialist with the Farm Bureau, told 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday. “Days like today where we have light perception can be helpful so that dry down isn’t occurring at such a rapid rate, which will allow our producers a larger window for harvest. But obviously, each individual farmer is impacted a little differently depending on their variety of bean, when they were planted and based on those commodities, those soybeans.”

Because of the pending litigation, officials with the Farm Bureau aren’t commenting specifically on the Boersen’s situation. But in general, they say there’s limited effect of a late harvest.

“They may have an impact on the individual farmer and their bottom line, their return on investment,” Thiel said. “But big picture, we’re not anticipating a large impact, a ripple effect.”

But what about at the checkout line? Thiel said row crops like soybeans and corn, both of which Boersen grows, don’t show up on your table, so there shouldn’t be a noticeable effect on consumers.

“Because we’re more producing these commodities for feed grade versus food grade,” she explained.

Court records indicate Boersen Farms is the defendant in lawsuits filed by more than half a dozen creditors seeking some $150 million allegedly owed.

