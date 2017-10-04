Rapid considering naming sponsor for Silver Line

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid’s Silver Line could be getting a naming sponsor.

Minutes of the Interurban Transit Partnership Board‘s August meeting show board members voted 8-4 to explore corporate naming rights.

The goal would be to raise between $135,000 and $200,000 annually to cover things like utility payments, landscaping, snow removal and trash pickup. Sponsorships for individual stations could raise an additional $15,000 and $30,000 per year.

There has not yet been any word of who may bid for sponsorships, which could carry a 25-year contract.

Launched in August 2014, the Silver Line is a rapid bus transit line that was designed to mimic a light rail system. It runs between parking lots on the south side of metro Grand Rapids and the Medical Mile.

