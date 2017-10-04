Spooky Spectacular Sundays at Soaring Eagle Waterpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Final reminder that Foreigner is kicking off their 40th anniversary tour at Soaring Eagle! It will feature a special set of songs from the “Double Vision” album and more with special appearances from original band members, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald, Rick Willis and Dennis Elliott.

The band will also be recording the shows at Soaring Eagle for an upcoming television special, as well as a DVD and new album release.

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle

Foreigner shows this week! October 6 – October 7 th is sold out!

is sold out! Keith Sweat – October 21

Girls Night out – just announced for Nov 18 – Called the Stripped Down 2017 Tour – Male Dance Revue

Waterpark

Spooky Spectacular – Sundays – Thursdays In October

– Sundays – Thursdays In October Spooktacular Weekends – Fridays & Saturdays In October

