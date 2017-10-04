Suspect in stabbing outside Walker store enters plea

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage and stabbing her outside a Walker grocery store has pleaded guilty in the case.

Victor Gonzales appeared in Kent County Circuit Court Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to carjacking, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to court administrators.

Police say on March 11, Gonzales tried to steal a woman’s car in the parking lot of the Alpine Avenue Meijer. He duct taped her wrists and threatened to kill her if she screamed before stabbing her numerous times, officers said.

Michigan State Police said Gonzales also attacked a good Samaritan with a hammer when the man stepped in to help.

Two days later, police caught up to Gonzales on the west side of Grand Rapids at Steel Cat Bar. He allegedly pulled an officer down a set of stairs and positioned himself on top of the officer before police shot him three times.

An investigation ruled the officers were justified in shooting Gonzales.

In return for Gonzales’ guilty plea, the prosecutor agreed to lowering the severity of the habitual offender charge against him, and pursuing a sentence of 185-281 months.

