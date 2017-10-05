1 wounded in shooting; GR police searching for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for suspects on the city’s southwest side in connection to a shooting.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a lieutenant with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators are focusing their search for the shooter in the area of Lynch Street SW near Clyde Park Avenue in Grand Rapids, near the Wyoming city border.

This is a developing story; check back for updates on woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

