12th annual Couture for a Cure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In one week, you have the chance to attend a fashion show that resembles something you’d see at New York Fashion Week, right here in Grand Rapids. Proceeds from the event benefit biomedical research and science education at Van Andel Institute!

We had Carol Van Andel and Latricia Trice here, to preview “Couture for a Cure”.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Couture for a Cure will put guests right next to the fashion runway on Thursday, October 12. This unique evening features an exclusive preview of Creature of the Wind’s Fall ’17 collection. Designer Shane Gabier will be making a personal appearance at the show! Following the runway fashion presentation, AB will kick-off the after party with live entertainment. All proceeds from the event benefit biomedical research and science education at Van Andel Institute.

Cocktail attire suggested. Please note, VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.

Couture for a Cure 2017

October 12 @ 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Van Andel Institute

333 Bostwick Ave. NE

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

