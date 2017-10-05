Battle Creek police seek suspect in deadly shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. inside an apartment on Rambling Lane on the city’s south side, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

Investigators believe the man was home with his roommate and another friend when a fourth man, who was possibly known to the victim, was let into his apartment.

A short time later, police say the suspect shot the victim with the victim’s gun and was able to get away.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect. At this time, it’s unknown what led up to the shooting, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

