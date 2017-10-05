Career opportunities at City2Shore Real Estate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to buying or selling our home, we often trust the expertise of a real estate professional to help guide us through the process.

Our homes are the biggest single purchase that any of us will ever make.

If you are looking for a career opportunity in real estate, there is one organization that is pioneering structured, professional systems, with a foundation built on integrity.

Today we look at the career opportunities of City2Shore Real Estate.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

City 2 Shore is currently offering franchise opportunities complete with full training and computer software programs. On-going training and mentorship is a priority for the City2Shore team.

If you are interested in getting more information, reach out to them on-line: www.city2shore.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

