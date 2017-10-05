Consumers: Animal to blame for outage in NE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is working to restore power to 1,155 homes and businesses in northeast Grand Rapids area.

The outage was reported around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of I-96, near Dean Lake Avenue, according to the company’s outage map. At one point, approximately 2,717 customers were affected.

Inside woodtv.com: Power outage map

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said a bird hit a power line south of 4 Mile Road and Dean Lake Road, which knocked the power out. The company expects to have power fully restored to the area by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

