Driver seriously injured in crash involving garbage truck

FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck in Montcalm County Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of McBride’s Road and Crystal Road in Ferris Township, northeast of Greenville, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers told 24 Hour News 8 that the driver of an SUV was seriously injured while the driver of the garbage truck was not.

The intersection is closed while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

