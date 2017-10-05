Get your October on! Kicking off Fall Fest at Harder and Warner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the things we love about the month of October is celebrating the fall season!

Hayrides, pumpkins, and more! And tomorrow, and every Saturday in October, you have the chance to take part in some free, fall fun!

That’s because each year, “Fall Fest” takes place at Harder and Warner – take a look in the video above!

As Kiley mentions, during October everything that grows at Harder and Warner is 30% off.

Fall Fest is every Saturday in October, 10am to 4pm. There’s face painting, kiddie train rides, an educational scavenger hunt, and you can adopt a pumpkin in the “baby boo” pumpkin patch.

There will be food as well – either donuts or hot dogs.

Just head to Harder and Warner to take part in the fall fun, located at 6464 Broadmoor in Caledonia!

