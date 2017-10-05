Man who left woman after heroin death in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who left a woman alone after she had taken a fatal dose of heroin pleaded no contest in court Thursday.

Todd Stearns pleaded no contest to charges of concealing the death of an individual and being a habitual offender. As part of a plea deal, charges of violating parole and possession of a narcotic were dropped.

Those charges came after the death of 19-year-old Jessica Bailey, who authorities said Stearns was with when she overdosed on heroin and died and then failed to report it.

Bailey’s body was found on May 22 behind Lake Forest Apartments near Soft Water Lake on the north side of Grand Rapids.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 3.

