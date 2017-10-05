Ottawa Co. K-9s receive body armor

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit will be receiving some extra armor thanks to a nonprofit organization’s donation.

Massachusetts-based Vested in K9s, Inc. provided bullet and stab protective vests to two Ottawa County dogs: K-9s Andy and Blitz.

Andy’s vest was sponsored by the Andrew Elliott Rusticus Foundation of Michigan. That foundation is named for a Grand Rapids police officer who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2012 while training for a test to be a K-9 handler.

Blitz’ vest was sponsored by an anonymous donor and embroidered with the words, “Be safe my hero. In memory of Lori. -MB.”

The vests are valued between $1,795 and $2,234 and weigh four to five pounds.

