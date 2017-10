GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People may have to start making a small adjustment to their morning commutes through Grand Rapids on Friday.

Starting Friday, Leonard Street will be closed between Fuller Avenue and Ball Avenue due to construction. The intersection at Leonard Street and Ball Avenue will also be closed.

According to a city release, the project is tentatively scheduled to be completed in mid-November.

There is a detour in place to get motorists around the construction work.

