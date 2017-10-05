Rollover crash near Big Rapids kills driver

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a rollover crash northwest of Big Rapids Thursday morning.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver later Thursday as Melody Boyer, 66, of Rothbury.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on 19 Mile Road near 230th Avenue in Green Township. The sheriff’s office said the first deputies on the scene found an SUV had left the road and rolled several times, landing on the driver’s side.

The driver, who was the only person in the SUV, was unresponsive. She was rushed to a hospital in Big Rapids, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities said speed and alcohol did not appear to have been factors.

