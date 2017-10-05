Theresa Lockhart still missing after 5 months

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s now been nearly five months since the Portage teacher, Theresa Lockhart, vanished.

Her husband, Christopher Lockhart, is the only person of interest in her disappearance.

But the mystery of what happened to Theresa Lockhart only seems to deepen as time passes.

On Tuesday, Portage police searched the Lockhart home in Portage for a second time. Deputy Chief John Blue told 24 Hour News 8 it was all part of a routine investigation.

This comes after police spent 30 hours searching the Lockhart home in June. Police have been tight-lipped about their investigation, saying they continue to search for Theresa Lockhart.

Theresa vanished May 18. Since then, her husband, Christopher Lockhart, has been arrested multiple times on unrelated charges. He finally resolved those cases, when he plead guilty to two felonies in September.

As long as he stays out of trouble and complies with the terms of his bond, the plea deal will keep him out of jail.

Anyone with information about where Theresa Lockhart may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silence Observer at 269.343.2100.

