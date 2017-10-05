W MI Republicans back review of bump stock regulations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of Michigan’s Republican lawmakers are on board with a proposed review of certain gun regulations.

On Thursday, the National Rifle Association called for bump stocks to be better regulated and the Trump administration endorsed that suggestion.

Bump stocks, a firearm accessory, make it possible for semi-automatic weapons to fire continuously, getting off 400 to 800 rounds per minute. Gunman Stephen Paddock used such a device in the massacre in Las Vegas that killed 59 and wounded hundreds

24 Hour News 8 spoke to U.S. Reps. Fred Upton and Bill Huizenga — both Republicans — after they landed at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Thursday evening.

“No one knew what this thing was, the bump stock, and now within a couple days we have a much better understanding. There’s no way this thing, in my view, should have ever been legalized,” Upton, of St. Joseph, told 24 Hour News 8.

He’s now supporting a bipartisan effort to ban the manufacture, sale and use of bump stocks.

“This guy had multiple bump stocks that allowed him, in essence, have a rain of lead over 20,000 people… Talking to my colleagues who actually knew some of these people who were killed looking at the profiles of the people, I mean, it just breaks your heart. We can’t let this thing happen,” he said.

Huizenga, of Zeeland, would not say he supports an all-out ban, but instead echoed the NRA’s call to re-evaluate how bump stocks are regulated.

“That’s the question. Is it an outright ban? Is it (that) you have to have the same license that you need to have to go buy an automatic weapon? So there’s a couple of different angles that I think to take at it. It’s not going to be an easy conversation or a quick conversation. We need to be thoughtful. We need to make sure that it’s thorough,” Huizenga told 24 Hour News 8.

He also noted that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives approved the sale of firearms in 2010, which they did after determining they did not violate federal law.

“Some of my Democrat friends were really taken aback by that and we need to make sure we’re separating out these issues of true sporting firearms and this modification that clearly turns a semi-automatic weapon into something that mimics and certainly acts like an automatic weapon,” Huizenga added.

