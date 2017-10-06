1983 cold case death back to prosecutors for review

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The police investigation into the cold case death of a Vicksburg teen is now back in the hands of Kalamazoo prosecutors.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office handed over its investigation into the 1983 death of Erik Cross this week.

Brenton Spaulding is a primary person of interest in the 16-year-old’s death. In June 2016, he was arrested on separate charges.

Cross’ body was found in Brandy Township, near Vicksburg, on June 26, 1983. He had gone to a party and was walking home when he was hit by a vehicle and killed. Witnesses reported seeing two men and woman in the vehicle.

In March 2016, Kalamazoo Co. Undersheriff Paul Matyas said investigators had five suspects in the case.

24 Hour News 8 is working to get more information on this story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates, and get the latest on 24 Hour News 8 at 5.

