4 WMU students show at Art Hop in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Even as ArtPrize wraps up in Grand Rapids, the first Friday of the month still means Art Hop in downtown Kalamazoo.

Four budding artists, all within months of graduation from Western Michigan University’s Gwen Frostic School of Art, are telling their stories through art.

“I was diagnosed with ADHD when I was a little kid. I was never able to sit still, keep myself focused on one thing for very long. When I started doing long exposure stuff, I kind of took it as a challenge,” WMU David Borzkowski said of his photography.

Borzkowski is from Kalamazoo and a Kalamazoo Promise recipient. He said the patience his work demands has freed him from something he has battled since childhood.

Classmate and fellow senior Kate Goold is showcasing her photography of disappearing downtown Detroit architecture.

“I’ve always been interested in why these buildings aren’t getting rebuilt or like why they’re just been left abandoned,” she said.

She’s well aware her work is not only art, but also a way of archiving vanishing history.

“One of my favorite images up at Art Hop is of a piano like up, the keys are vertical. It will never look that way again,” Goold said.

Zoie Uznis’ series inside our WOOD TV8 studio in downtown Kalamazoo features huge eyeballs and faceless women. The series is called “Consume Me.”

“My work is based mostly around the male gaze and being a modern woman,” Uznis said. “Women, I want them to be empowered and pumped up and just realize you don’t have to be consumed. You can go out there and do your own thing.”

On the other side of things, Hayden Simpson’s work features models with their eyes cropped out.

“I want people to more focus on the features of the actual individual and less on their persona or personality,” Simpson said.

And when you’re just starting out, like Simpson, sometimes your models are anyone who will sit still long enough. In one of Simpson’s largest pieces of art, he used his dad as a model.

Where to find these artists at Art Hop:

David Borzkowski ’s work will be shown at Diekema Hamann at 612 S. Park St.

’s work will be shown at at 612 S. Park St. Kate Goold ’s work will be shown at Consumer’s Credit Union at 125 S Kalamazoo Mall.

’s work will be shown at Consumer’s Credit Union at 125 S Kalamazoo Mall. Zoie Uznis’ work will be shown at the WOOD TV8 studio at 151 Rose St.

will be shown at the WOOD TV8 studio at 151 Rose St. Hayden Simpson’s work will be shown at Webster’s Prime on the second floor of the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

