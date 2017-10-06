ArtPrize Nine winners will be announced tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tonight’s the night: The winners of ArtPrize Nine will be announced this evening in a show airing on WOOD TV8.

More than 1,300 works were entered into ArtPrize Nine. Public voters narrowed that to 20, and now they’ve chosen which will take home four $10,000 category awards and the $200,000 grand prize.

Jurors also selected 20 pieces of art for their Shortlist, plus five finalists for the Outstanding Venue award. Those entries are also up for $10,000 category awards and a $200,000 grand prize.

Two pieces, Red Dirt Rug Monument and ENMESH, are both public vote and juried finalists, which means they could take home $20,000 in category awards.

Plus, new to the world’s largest art competition this year, the public had the option to vote for pieces on the jurors’ Shortlist when selecting their grand prize winner. That means a single artist could win $400,000.

The ceremony being held at 20 Monroe Live downtown will include jokes, music, dancing and a spoken word performance by a Final 20 artist. WOOD TV8 also is hosting a watch party at Rosa Parks Circle and the show will stream live on woodtv.com.

The Awards Ceremony begins around 7:30 p.m., but 24 Hour News 8 will have tons of coverage leading up to it in our 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscasts. We’re also speaking with the winner of ArtPrize Eight about how his life has changed in the last year.

