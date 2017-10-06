Woman injured in South Haven shooting

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in South Haven Friday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at a home in the South Haven Mobile Home Community located in the 73000 block of Chambers Street.

The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo to undergo surgery for a gunshot wound to the stomach. Her condition is unknown at this time, but authorities say she is expected to survive.

There were three juveniles inside the home at the time of the shooting, but authorities say there were not injured.

Officers are speaking to a male person of interest at the South Haven Police Department. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

“This isn’t something that happens everyday in South Haven. It’s a very secure community. I can’t even tell you the last time in the city there’s been a shooting. It has been a few years now. We’ve had a few out in the township, but nothing serious like this,” South Have Police Department Sgt. Patrick Carlotto said.

