Deputies: SUV driver who hit woman likely distracted

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County investigators believe a 16-year-old driver from Hartford who hit and critically injured a pedestrian was distracted at the time of the crash.

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the 62000 block of Red Arrow Highway in Hartford Township.

Deputies say the SUV driver veered over the fog line, hitting a mailbox before striking a 46-year-old woman from Bangor, who was walking along the shoulder of the roadway.

The pedestrian was unresponsive immediately following the crash. Passersby performed CPR on her and she was breathing but unconscious when authorities arrived.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition Friday evening.

Investigators says the driver and the passengers in her SUV were not injured.

The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to determine if the driver will face any charges. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

