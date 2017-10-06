Football Frenzy: Where we’ll be for Week 7





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is working to bring you all the excitement as high school football playoffs draw nearer.

We’re spotlighting these three games in Week 7:

Rockford Rams (4-2) at West Ottawa Panthers (5-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: First place is on the line as the two remaining unbeatens in the O-K Red Conference square off. West Ottawa has been the surprise team in the area after back-to-back 2-7 seasons. The Panthers have already surpassed their combined win total from the past two years and their only loss came against undefeated Forest Hills Central (30-27). The Rams dropped consecutive games to Lowell and Mona Shores, respectively, but have bounced back to win three in a row by racking up 117 points. Both teams possess stingy defenses as well, surrendering only 10 points per game. West Ottawa has allowed seven points or less in five of its six games. The Panthers are 9-39-1 all-time against the Rams with their last win coming in 2002. Rockford is seeking its 23rd straight playoff appearance.

Lowell Red Arrows (4-2) at Forest Hills Central Rangers (6-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Forest Hills Central is perfect through six games for the first time since 1995 and will be tested by a Lowell squad that is trying to recover from a 28-14 setback against Cedar Springs last week. The Rangers’ high-powered offense has recorded 253 points, while allowing only 78. Forest Hills Central suffered a pair of close losses to Lowell last season, including a 22-19 defeat in the regional finals. The Red Arrows, who also lost to East Grand Rapids in Week 3, have lost two or more games during the regular season only four times in the last 14 years.

Muskegon Oakridge Eagles (5-1) at Montague Wildcats (6-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Montague has been rolling this season with an explosive offense that has averaged 57 points per game. The Wildcats blanked Hart last week after a wild 46-44 win over rival Whitehall. Montague’s defense has recorded three shutouts. Muskegon Oakridge’s lone loss occurred against Whitehall (28-14) two weeks ago as it searches for its 13th straight trip to the postseason. The Eagles defeated Montague 31-28 last season and hold a 34-19 edge in the all-time series.

We’ll also have crews at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Coldwater

Belding vs. Godwin Heights

Forest Hills Northern vs. Cedar Springs

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Comstock Park

Mendon vs. Decatur

Muskegon vs. Kenowa Hills

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Manistee

NorthPointe Christian vs. Kelloggsville

Portage Central vs. Portage Northern

Sparta vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic

Three Rivers vs. Edwardsburg

Zeeland East vs. Unity Christian

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. for the Frenzy. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:



Football Frenzy



Online:



MHSAA football

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

