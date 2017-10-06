Get your roof fixed before winter hits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re just getting used to fall weather, but we all know what’s just around the corner, winter! It’s important to get your roof checked before that first snowfall, so today we’re talking to our experts in roofing, Avalon Building Concepts about what to look out for. We were joined by Rick and Larry.

Don’t wait until it’s too late to get your roof inspected and repaired!

3 takeaways before winter hits:

During your fall yard cleanup, take a good look at your roof for possible missing shingles, staining, bad flashing, or any damage.

Ventilation is as important as your roof. Good ventilation guarantees your roof will last longer, it also helps prevent ice dams and with ridge vent, airflow is more even and looks nicer.

Designer shingles add a “pop” to your homes curb appeal as well as increases your homes resell value. There are year-end designer shingle specials going on now.

Avalon Building Concepts

Special financing – 12 months – same as cash

(616) 871-2507

info@avalonbc.net

