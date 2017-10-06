Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in northeast Kent County

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in northeastern Kent County Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on 14 Mile Rd. between Harvard Ave. NE and Ramsdell Dr. NE near a party store in the area.

Police at the scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the girl had a pulse and was breathing when she was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators shut down 14 Mile Road following the crash, but it has since reopened.

Further details on what caused the crash weren’t released.

