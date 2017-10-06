Kent County crash shuts down Whitneyville Road

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding to a serious crash that’s shut down a Kent County road.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 4 p.m. at Whitneyville Road and 68th Street in Caledonia Township.

Dispatchers say a truck and a car were involved in the crash. It’s unclear how many people are injured, but Aero Med has been called to the scene.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

Dispatchers say that portion of Whitneyville Road is closed in both directions at this time. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the night.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

