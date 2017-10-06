Man beat with baseball bat in home invasion; no arrests

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Van Buren County are investigating after two suspects broke into a house and beat a man with a baseball bat.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Red Arrow Highway near 56th Street in Lawrence Township, west of Paw Paw, according to dispatchers.

Authorities told 24 Hour News 8 that a man and a woman broke into the house and attacked the homeowner.

The man was taken to the hospital with a head injury, dispatchers said. His condition is unknown at this time.

The victim’s grandson was also home at the time, but was not injured.

Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

