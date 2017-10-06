Man critically injured in Kalamazoo stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Kalamazoo Thursday.

Kalamazoo police say a man showed up to the hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken into surgery and remains in critical condition.

When he arrived to the hospital, police say the victim shared little information with officers.

Investigators were able to find out that the stabbing happened in the 800 block of N. Rose Street. Officers tried to find witnesses in the area, but have very little information to go on.

Anyone with information asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

