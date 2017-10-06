MSU police investigating threat letter aimed at athletic events

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University police and East Lansing officials are urging vigilance after receiving a threat letter focused on MSU athletic events.

In a statement posted on the city’s website, East Lansing officials say the letter made general threats and did not specifically name a sporting event.

Authorities say they’re actively investigating where the threat originated from and whether it is genuine.

The announcement comes as MSU’s football team prepares to take on the University of Michigan at the Big House Saturday.

Friday, Michigan State University athletic director Mark Hollis released the following statement to our Nexstar sister station, WLNS:

“The safety and well-being of everyone who attends Michigan State athletic events, including fans, student-athletes, coaches and workers, always has been and always will be our first priority. While these threats are general in nature, it’s important to be cautious in every situation. “As the police said, we urge everyone to remain aware of their surroundings at all times, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately. I have great confidence in the MSU Police Department and we will continue to work closely with them and other law enforcement agencies in their investigations.”

