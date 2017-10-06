Preparing our bodies for fall and winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) As we head into the fall and winter, it’s a good time to prepare your body and mind for the new season. Rachael got a chance to sit down with Michele Fife, the Wellness Expert on WOTV 4 Women, for some advice. Fall is a good time to get our immune systems in order and work to keep our bodies healthy free or aches and pains and even stress. Maybe you want to consider doing a cleanse or changing your diet. The winter months mean changes the types of foods we eat, we gravitate to foods that are heavier and warmer, like soups, breads and root vegetables.

Michele also caught us up on some changes to her yoga studio, OMG! Yoga in Rockford. The space they moved into in April was destroyed by the fire at the Corner Bar and they’ve had to relocate. Their new space is located at 251 Northland Drive, NE in Rockford. They’re also working to bring massage therapists on board as well as health and wellness professionals.

Michele also has a trip coming up to India in early 2018 – click here to learn more.

