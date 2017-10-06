Rachael road trips to see Ludington’s biggest treasures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love celebrating the season changes in Michigan. The colors on the trees are starting to change, so why not head north on a fun, fall road trip?

And we have the perfect spot to visit… the beautiful lakeshore town of Ludington! It’s always worth the drive.

We wanted to put together a fun itinerary that included some of our favorite things: beautiful views, lakes, outdoor recreation, food, drink, and so much more.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

In fact, if you don’t have plans for tomorrow, Ludington Bay Brewing Company is hosting its first Oktoberfest celebration, from noon to 6pm with live music, great craft beer, and lots of fun!

Another great reason to visit is several Ludington area hotels and places offering accommodations are giving visitors 50% off their second night’s stay, during the month of October.

To learn more about that special, head to http://pureludington.com/fallspecial.

Moving forward, biking the trails and visiting Christofferson Farms were both amazing. Rachael took home fresh apples, pears and peaches from her visit, and hopes to take her kids there this fall… it’s a great destination for any age!

If you head to http://pureludington.com/, you can learn a lot about the lighthouses, the beaches, and fun sights like the S-S Bagder, and the new Port of Ludington Maritime Museum that just opened this year.

The opportunities are endless!

