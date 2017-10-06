Semi rolls into I-196 median in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck rollover is snarling traffic along I-196 in Grand Rapids.

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. in the area of Plymouth Avenue NE.

The rolled over semi is sitting mostly in the median. While emergency and cleanup crews are on the scene, both directions of the highway have been narrowed to one lane. Westbound traffic is stop-and-go as far back as the I-96 interchange.

Fire trucks now on-scene of overturned semi truck on I-196 WB .@WOODTV pic.twitter.com/yt18PNKZQl — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) October 6, 2017

Michigan State Police say the semi was carrying a load of steel, some of which spilled.

The semi driver sustained a head wound; the severity of that injury was not immediately clear.

No other vehicles were involved.

