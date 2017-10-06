Snapple, WOTV Idol, and what’s next at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last night we crowned the very first WOTV IDOL – and that wouldn’t be possible without the presenting sponsor Snapple… We’re here with Micah, who’s really gotten in the ArtPrize spirit.

>>> Take a look in the video above.



WOTV Idol Silver Ticket Winner, Brandon Hoople

The judges’ scores are in and it’s official: Brandon Hoople has won the Silver Ticket in the WOTV Idol contest!

As a result, Hoople, of Belding, Mich., will be fast-tracked through the beginning stages of tryouts for the upcoming season of American Idol. The Silver Ticket will give him a pass to perform in front of the show’s executive producers. If they like what they hear, he could make it to Hollywood.

Learn more, here.

What’s next?

Friday, October 6th | Rosa Parks Circle – downtown Grand Rapids

5 – 7:30pm: Matt Giraud performs a live concert and the WOTV Idol will make an appearance.

7:30pm: ArtPrize finale watch party kicks off. See who will take home the ArtPrize grand prize live on the big screen!

