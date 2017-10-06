Winner of “Design and Drive” art contest revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here at Roda Parks Circle, there’s a special art contest going on… in fact, you may be wondering why there are cars parked in such an open, public space!

We’re here with Brad and Jason, to announce the winner of this year’s “Design and Drive” Art Contest.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

And the winner is…

“Metamorphosis” by Alla Dickson

Sponsored by Crown Honda

“Honda is your Canvas”

Hundreds of design ideas were submitted online. Six finalists were selected over the summer, applied directly to a vinyl vehicle wrap live during the launch of the festival, and put to a public vote independently organized by the West Michigan Honda Dealers.

The winner was announced during the final week of ArtPrize, and will receive a 24-Month lease on a new 2017 Honda Civic.

