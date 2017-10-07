Hundreds run in Ford Airport Runway 5K

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,200 people participated in a 5K run/walk at Gerald R. Ford International Airport Saturday.

The Runway 5K route began near the cargo facilities, went through a runway tunnel and looped around by the airport fire station. The finish line was on the one of the general aviation runways. Planes were still landing on the other two runways.

The airport says Andy Roersma won the race, his arms outstretched to mimic a plane.

Our Runway 5K winner Andy Roersma crosses the finish line in proper aviation style! #EarnedHisWings #GRRRunway5K pic.twitter.com/Rr4Q2yngE8 — FlyGRFord (@FlyGRFord) October 7, 2017

The event benefited Make-A-Wish Michigan.

The last time the Cascade Township airport hosted a Runway 5K was in 2003 to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

How about this view from Runway 17/35 looking down on the 5K runners as they enter our tunnel. Thanks to our Operations Dept for these pics! pic.twitter.com/GKsjBhA8ew — FlyGRFord (@FlyGRFord) October 7, 2017

