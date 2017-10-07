Kzoo Co. undersheriff retires after 42 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After 42 years in law enforcement, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas has retired.

Friends and family gathered Friday to celebrate Matyas’ retirement at the St. Ambrose Reception Hall in Parchment.

Matyas joined the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 when Sheriff Richard Fuller was elected. In his role as undersheriff, he oversaw the day to day operations of the sheriff’s office, as well as served as labor negotiator and public information officer.

Before joining the sheriff’s office, Matyas was a Portage Police Officer for 33 years.

Matyas will be succeeded as undersheriff by James VanDyken.

